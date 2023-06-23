KGMU docs save man after 4-feet iron rod pierces his chest

A 22-year-old man, who had an iron rod pierced through his chest when the bus in which he was a co-driver met with an accident on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway early on Friday, was out of danger now as doctors of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) saved his life.

Doctors holding the iron rod taken out of the chest of a bus driver whose life they saved. (Sourced)

“He was the co-driver of the bus that was moving slowly when a speeding truck hit it from one side in which an iron rod, about 4-feet long, pierced through his chest and damaged his spleen too,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty member, trauma surgery, KGMU.

The injured driver, a resident of Manjhanpur in Kaushambi district, was first taken to the community health centre in Bikapur and then to the district hospital Ayodhya from where he was referred to KGMU trauma centre. The patient was brought to KGMU at 4:30 am and was first attended by Dr Narendra Kumar.

“He was shifted immediately to the operation theatre. The blood was arranged by our team and then the surgery began at 6 am. It took doctors three-and-a-half hours to bring out the rod, repair tissues and damaged organ. The patient is now under medical observation,” said Dr Misra.

“His oxygen level was low and he had difficulty in breathing. His lungs, diaphragm and other organs also suffer damage,” he added. Doctors said in such a case the patient should be shifted to the nearest medical centre and after primary care to a centre where trauma surgeries are performed.

“Time is crucial in such injuries. Blood loss can prove fatal. Therefore, quick action by passer-by to stop blood loss and rush the injured to a medical centre can certainly be life-saving,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.