I-T department conducts searches at premises of Lucknow’s business house

LUCKNOW Income tax sleuths on Friday conducted a survey of tax records of a prominent business house of Lucknow that owns a bottling plant in Safedabad hamlet on the outskirts of Lucknow and hotels in various parts of the state capital.

Documents were scrutinised for about 10 hours at three locations in Lucknow, including a mall in Gomti Nagar, two hotels in Hussainganj and a bottling plant in Safedabad, said officials.

Early in the morning, the I-T department team reached the mall in Gomti Nagar where the group owns a restaurant. One team of sleuths went to the group’s office in the basement parking while the other reached the restaurant on the fourth floor. They found three employees in the restaurant when it was raided.

Movement of people in the parking lot and a restaurant in a prominent mall in the city was stopped during this period. A number of documents pertaining to tax and financial transactions of the group were seized. The sleuths also seized many files and computers from the Safedabad bottling plant, said officials.

“We have collected files, documents and computers, which we required for the search. All employees cooperated with the search team,” said an I-T official. However, there was no official word from the business group on the income tax search.