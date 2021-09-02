ITI youth being deployed to run UP oxygen plants: Yogi

The state government is deploying youth from the ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) for running the new oxygen plants in the state, and so far, 332 ITI-trained young technicians have been given the responsibility of operating the plants that are being installed across the state, keeping in view future needs.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanth said this at a Covid-19 review meeting on Thursday and added: “Very soon the state will be generating oxygen at a large scale and will be self-reliant in its oxygen needs”.

Talking about the Covid-19 situation and statistics, Yogi said that the state has been maintaining effective control over the second wave and as per latest updates as many as 21 districts have no active Covid cases. On an average, the state is doing 2.5 lakh Covid tests and the daily positivity rate is 0.01% in the state while the recovery rate is 98.7%. The state has 258 active cases and in the last 24 hours 63 districts did not report any fresh Covid-19 cases while 12 reported fresh cases in single digits.

He said that 36 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours and there were 16 recoveries.

On the vaccination front, the chief minister said that the state, so far, has administered 7.41 crore doses including the 9.61 lakh doses that were administered on Wednesday.