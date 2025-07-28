Jail superintendent in UP’s Pratapgarh suspended for misconduct

Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district jail superintendent Ajay Kumar Singh has been suspended with immediate effect following an investigation that revealed his misconduct towards subordinate staff, confirmed senior prison officials in a press release shared with media on Monday. They said the inquiry, conducted by the deputy inspector general of prisons, Prayagraj region, found that Singh’s behaviour was unbecoming and unprofessional. Based on the probe report, departmental disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against the suspended official. (For Representation)

The press release further said the probe findings suggested that Singh denied leave to his subordinate staff in emergency situations. “He failed to comply with valid orders and instructions from higher authorities. He exhibited unbecoming, unprofessional, and unconstitutional behaviour towards subordinates which is against the service conduct rules,” the press release stated.

The UP Prisons Administration and Reform Services director general PC Meena took cognizance of the matter leading to swift action. “Based on the investigation report, Singh has been suspended and departmental disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him,” a senior prison official said.