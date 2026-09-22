Janata Darshan: Don’t let minor incidents escalate, Yogi tells officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said officials should ensure minor incidents do not escalate into major ones.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath gives chocolate to a child during Janata Darshan, in Lucknow on Monday. (@CMOfficeUPX/ANI Photo)

”People seek to spread discord in the society and want to turn minor incidents into major ones. Therefore, district magistrates and SPs must personally keep a watch on even the smallest incident in their respective districts. They must immediately reach the spot, hear the grievances of victims and ensure that action against the guilty is taken as per the rules,” he said during Janata Darshan at his official residence here.

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Receiving applications related to the administration, police, revenue, electricity and other matters, he said, “For the past nine-and-a-half years, the government has been ensuring appropriate resolution of every victim’s problems without discrimination. Officials must be sensitive and ensure the time-bound disposal of public grievances.”

He told officials to ensure that eligible persons receive the benefits of public welfare schemes, make arrangements for the treatment of patients and take the strictest action against the land mafia.

“Police commissioners, ADGs, IGs, DIGs and officers at the SSP level must regularly ensure the resolution of public grievances in their respective districts. If a complaint of negligence is received against any subordinate, action must also be taken against them,” he said.

CHOCOLATE MOMENT BRINGS SMILES

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister offered chocolate to a child who immediately took it during Janata Darshan. In a lighter vein, when the CM asked for the chocolate back, the child refused, causing the entire hall to burst into laughter. Adityanath advised the child to study diligently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister offered chocolate to a child who immediately took it during Janata Darshan. In a lighter vein, when the CM asked for the chocolate back, the child refused, causing the entire hall to burst into laughter. Adityanath advised the child to study diligently. {{/usCountry}}

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