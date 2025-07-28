Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Japan to set up CoE for Green Hydrogen in UP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 09:39 pm IST

The UP delegation explored cutting-edge technologies, including the next-generation hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, the Toyota Mirai

A delegation from the UP government visited Japan recently to discuss partnerships to promote production of green hydrogen and energy innovation.

According to a release, the Japanese entrepreneurs agreed to set up a centre of excellence for green hydrogen in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP delegation explored cutting-edge technologies, including the next-generation hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, the Toyota Mirai, which runs by combining hydrogen and oxygen, emitting only water as a byproduct. This aligns perfectly with Uttar Pradesh’s vision for a zero-emission transport policy.

The discussions also covered potential collaborations to promote green hydrogen production and energy innovation. Those aware of the development said the initiatives are expected to help Uttar Pradesh develop a robust ecosystem for clean energy.

UPNEDA director Inderjit Singh emphasised the need to deepen partnerships with global institutions to boost renewable energy generation in the state, especially through solar, hydro, and biomass-based power solutions.

The delegation visited several advanced facilities in Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture, including the NESRAD Green Hydrogen Plant, the Suntory Hakushu Distillery—home to a power-to-gas technology plant—and the Hydrogen Research Center. These research-oriented visits will enable Uttar Pradesh to adopt international best practices and innovative technologies.

