JE vaccine took 100 years, but BJP ensured Covid vaccine in 100 days: Yogi

GORAKHPUR: In a veiled attack on the previous government, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday that the vaccine for Japanese Encephalitis (JE) reached Gorakhpur 100 years after its invention in Japan in 1905, while the Covid vaccine was made available to people by the BJP government in a hundred days. This was made possible by timely decision, coordination and team work, he added.

In his address after inaugurating the Golden Jubilee Gate during the golden jubilee celebration of BRD Medical College here, the chief minister laid emphasis on medical research and development and said the Gorakhpur Medical College should take an initiative in this direction. “There is All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the district medical college and a healthy competition between both for better treatment can generate an atmosphere for research and development,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath gave a three-point guideline for creating such an ambience. He called upon the medical fraternity to not limit itself to just treatment, library and laboratory but to go in field to know the ground situation.

He urged the senior doctors from BRD to pen down their experience and suggestions through their research papers. New research should not be barred, he added.

Yogi claimed that good infrastructure was available at BRD Medical College with a branch of the Indian Council of Medical Science and Research and that with its best utilisation, BRD medical college could compete with AIIMS.

Highlighting Covid management by both union and state governments, Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP government provided free treatment, free vaccination and free rations to 80 crore population in the worst ever epidemic. Covid management in India became a role model for the international community, he added.

The chief minister said the dreaded Japanese Encephalitis could be contained by coordination of nine departments and lauded the efforts of medical college doctors in treatment of JE and AES patients with limited sources. ---Abdur Rahman