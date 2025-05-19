JEE Advanced 2025: Lko candidates find first shift easier than second

Candidates from the state capital who appeared for the JEE (Advanced) 2025 on Sunday said the first shift was relatively easier than the second. Held as a gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the national-level exam witnessed a mixed response regarding the difficulty level across shifts. A total of 21,019 candidates registered from the IIT Kanpur zone. (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)

Students who took the first paper, comprising Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, in the morning shift described it as easy to moderate. In contrast, those in the second shift found the paper to be moderately difficult, with some saying the questions were lengthier and more time-consuming.

Harshit Arora and Maulik, both JEE aspirants from Lucknow, said they found the first paper manageable compared to the second. “The questions in the morning shift were direct and less time-consuming,” they shared, adding that several of their peers expressed similar views.

Another candidate, Aviral Sonker, said paper 1 was “comparatively easier” than paper 2. “Some of the questions in the second shift were difficult and lengthy, which made time management tough,” he said.

Aditya Srivastava too said that paper 1 was easy as compared to paper 2.

Despite the varying difficulty levels, most of the examinees in Lucknow did not encounter any technical glitch.

The JEE (Advanced) 2025 was conducted at 712 exam centres spread across 230 cities in India and three cities abroad.

A total of 21,019 candidates registered from the IIT Kanpur zone, which includes 17,233 male and 3,786 female candidates. Nationwide, 1,87,223 aspirants registered for the exam, 1,43,810 men and 43,413 women.

The results of JEE (Advanced) 2025 are expected in June.