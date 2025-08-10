Jhansi man kills sister on Rakhi, lover two days before

A man allegedly strangled his sister on Rakhi day after shaving her head, and dumped her body near a temple in the district, police said. He had also killed a youth two days earlier for having a relationship with her. The man’s body, identified as 19-year-old Vishal Ahirwar, was found on Friday near a temple under Lahchura police station. (Sourced)

The man’s body, identified as 19-year-old Vishal Ahirwar, was found on Friday near a temple under Lahchura police station. The woman’s body was recovered on Sunday. Vishal, a resident of Pasrai village under Tehroli police station, was in a relationship with the 18-year-old woman from Chandanpura village under Garotha police station.

Police said the two had met a year ago, fled from home in January, and were brought back by police after three days. A case was lodged against Vishal at the time. Vishal later moved to Haryana with his parents, but stayed in touch with the woman.

According to police, the woman’s brother, 24-year-old Arvind Ahirwar alias Gulle, who had returned from Pune, allegedly asked his friend Prakash Prajapati to lure Vishal with a job offer in Delhi. Vishal was then killed and his body abandoned.

Two days later, Arvind allegedly strangled his sister after celebrating Rakhi, shaved her head, and threw her body from a hillock. Two separate FIRs have been lodged, one by Vishal’s father in Lahchura police station against Arvind and Prakash, and another in Garotha police station under murder charges.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rural Arvind Kumar said Prakash is in custody while Arvind is absconding.