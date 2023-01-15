Jodhpur Jhal in Agra-Mathura a haven for water birds

Agra Partially increased species diversity was traced during the latest Asian Water Bird Census 2023 conducted at Jodhpur Jhal, a wetland on the border of Agra and Mathura districts.

The species diversity of water birds increased from 51 to 54 and te population increased from 1374 to 1758.

Jodhpur Jhal is a 151-acre unique wetland for water birds and efforts are on to include it as a conservation reserve under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

“The third Asian Water Bird Census 2023 at Jodhpur Jhal was conducted with active participation of research scholar volunteers from Dr B R Ambedkar University of Agra and Biodiversity Research & Development Society (BRDS) in Agra on Friday,” said TK Roy, a well-known ecologist and conservationist working as Asian Water Bird Census, Delhi’s state coordinator for Wetlands International South Asia.

“This time we recorded partially increased (54) species diversity this year compared to 51 traced last year. The population figure rose to 1,758 in the 2023 survey compared to last year’s 1,374,” informed Roy.

“Out of 54 species traced this year, there were 22 resident species and 32 migratory species which included 7 IUCN Red Listed threatened species. Last year, there were 29 migratory species, including 8 IUCN Red Listed threatened species,” said the ecologist.

The 32 winter migratory water bird species recorded this year included Western Marsh Harrier, Common Teal and Northern Shoveler, all migrating from north Asia, beside Bar-headed Geese, Greylag Geese, Ruddy Shelduck and Pied Avocet all migrating from Central Asia.

“Among the IUCN Red-listed Threatened Species recorded this year were Painted Stork and Black-headed Ibis, both being Indian migratory and resident species, Black-necked Stork, another Indian resident species and Woolly-necked Stork, also a resident and local migratory specie besides Black-tailed Godwit, migrating from north Asia, Sarus Crane (resident specie) and Greater Spotted Eagle,” said Roy after conducting an analysis of the latest survey.

Wetlands International’s largest annual water bird census named “Asian Water Bird Census” (AWC) 2023” begun on January 7, 2023 across Asia and Australasia simultaneously and will conclude on January 22, 2023.

“AWC supports conservation of wetlands and water birds worldwide. AWC data is used to promote national water bird and wetland conservation,” said Roy.

