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Joint panel to fix Green Corridor congestion at two Lko points

In particular focus is Lucknow University’s old campus and at the intersection formerly known as Smriti Vatika on the Nishatganj route under the Green Corridor Phase-II project.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 10:16 pm IST
By Animesh Mishra, Lucknow
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A joint committee will be formed again to identify and resolve bottlenecks disrupting daily commuting for thousands in the state capital, the civic bosses of the city have told Hindustan Times. In particular focus is Lucknow University’s old campus and at the intersection formerly known as Smriti Vatika on the Nishatganj route under the Green Corridor Phase-II project.

Traffic chaos at the Green Corridor near Hanuman Setu, in Lucknow, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The move follows persistent complaints from commuters facing long delays while crossing key stretches, particularly after traffic diversions in the area. The Corridor has instead emerged as a congestion hotspot, especially during peak evening hours.

Divisional commissioner and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) chairman Vijay Vishwas Pant told Hindustan Times that the proposed committee will include representatives from the LDA and the Lucknow Traffic Police. It will conduct a detailed assessment of the existing traffic arrangement, review intersection designs, and suggest immediate as well as long-term corrective measures.

Pant acknowledged the shortcomings in the current system and said authorities will adopt all possible solutions to ease traffic pressure. He emphasised that improving traffic flow in the affected areas remains a priority and that the committee’s recommendations will be implemented on the ground.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Joint panel to fix Green Corridor congestion at two Lko points
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Joint panel to fix Green Corridor congestion at two Lko points
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