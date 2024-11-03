Journalist killed after mediating nursing home dispute in Fatehpur

A 38-year-old news agency reporter, Dilip Saini, was killed in Fatehpur district while trying to mediate a dispute involving nursing home operator Prakash Singh. On the night of October 30-31, a group led by two criminal brothers attacked Saini and his friend Shahid with sharp weapons and firearms after forcibly entering a residence, senior police officials reported on Saturday. On the night of October 30-31, a group led by two criminal brothers attacked Saini and his friend Shahid (For representation only)

The incident has reportedly highlighted police negligence, as officers had earlier visited the nursing home when Ankit Tiwari, one of the accused, was causing a disturbance and demanding extortion. Just hours after Saini intervened to assist Singh and called the police for support, he was attacked and killed.

Further compounding the situation, the main accused brothers, Annu Tiwari and Alok Tiwari (alias Akku), have continued to issue threats to the nursing home operator. Despite multiple complaints, police allegedly disregarded his requests for protection.

Fatehpur superintendent of police (SP) Dhawal Jaiswal reported that five of the nine named suspects have been arrested, while the remaining four, including the Tiwari brothers, are still at large. Those arrested include Ankit Tiwari, Ashish Kumar, Jitendra Patel (alias Bablu), Vipin Sharma, and Lekhpal Sunil Rana. The police are planning to apply the Gangster Act against the assailants due to their organized activities.

The attack occurred around 11:48 pm on Wednesday night when Saini and Shahid were dining at Saini’s residence under City Kotwali police jurisdiction. The assailants, armed with sharp weapons, batons, and firearms, broke in and attacked them. Shahid was seriously injured and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Saini’s wife, Manorama, has filed an FIR under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against the nine named suspects and six unidentified individuals.

Prakash Singh recounted that Saini had supported him by calling the police when Ankit Tiwari and his associates started vandalising his nursing home. Shortly after the police arrived, Tiwari and his group left, only to retaliate hours later by attacking Saini.

Singh also revealed he has been receiving death threats from Alok Tiwari, yet alleges that the local police are pressuring him rather than addressing his concerns.