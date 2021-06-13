Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Justice Sanjay Yadav sworn in as Chief Justice of Allahabad HC

Justice Sanjay Yadav took oath as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel administers the oath of office to Justice Sanjay Yadav, at Raj Bhavan, in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI)

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice Yadav at the Gandhi Hall of the Raj Bhavan here.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, state law minister Brajesh Pathak, state chief secretary RK Tiwari, additional chief secretary to governor Mahesh Kumar Gupta, family members of the Chief Justice, senior judges of the high court, registrar and other senior officials were present during the ceremony.

Justice Yadav, acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC, was appointed as the Chief Justice on June 10, the Union Law Ministry had said.

Last month, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended his name for elevation as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Yadav would, however, demit the office on June 25 this year when he turns 62. Chief Justices and judges of high courts retire at the age of 62.

Born on June 26, 1959, Justice Yadav had enrolled as an advocate on August 25, 1986.

He practiced on civil, revenue and constitutional sides in the high court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur. He also served as the deputy advocate general of Madhya Pradesh. Justice Yadav was elevated as a judge of the high court of Madhya Pradesh on March 2, 2007 and a permanent judge on January 15, 2010.

(With PTI inputs)

