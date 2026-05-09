...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kamta traffic experiment puts brakes on bus operations

UPSRTC officials, requesting anonymity, said barricading on three sides of the bus station and changes in the traffic flow pattern over the past week have made it difficult for passengers to directly access buses from the terminal. According to officials, the number of buses operating through the station has dropped from around 400 to nearly 200 in 24 hours, while daily passenger footfall has fallen from nearly 7,000 to around 3,000.

Published on: May 09, 2026 03:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

The traffic diversion experiment introduced near the Kamta tri-junction on Lucknow-Ayodhya Road on April 25 to ease chronic congestion has begun affecting operations at the Awadh bus station, with Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) officials claiming that barricading around the terminal has sharply reduced passenger movement and bus operations.

Passenger footfall at Awadh bus station drops sharply as UPSRTC flags losses and longer diversion routes due to barricading near the tri-junction. (HT)

UPSRTC officials, requesting anonymity, said barricading on three sides of the bus station and changes in the traffic flow pattern over the past week have made it difficult for passengers to directly access buses from the terminal. According to officials, the number of buses operating through the station has dropped from around 400 to nearly 200 in 24 hours, while daily passenger footfall has fallen from nearly 7,000 to around 3,000.

Roadways officials said passengers are increasingly avoiding buses operating from the station because of longer travel routes and delays caused by the diversion plan. The situation has also increased fuel consumption and operational costs, leading to financial losses for the corporation, although the exact losses are yet to be assessed.

Officials said the report also includes suggestions for redesigning the barricading and U-turn arrangement outside the bus station to ensure smoother entry and exit for buses and passengers. The corporation is expected to urge traffic authorities to modify or remove the barricading near the station to restore normal operations.

 
upsrtc
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Kamta traffic experiment puts brakes on bus operations
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Kamta traffic experiment puts brakes on bus operations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.