Kannauj: Protest erupts as statue installed sans official nod removed

The statue of Queen Avantibai Lodhi, a freedom fighter who’s said to have fought in the 1857 uprising, was removed as it was erected sans prior approval of authorities concerned, officials said.

The administration’s decision met with strong opposition from the Lodhi community and supporters of political leaders, and the situation took the shape of a protest later.

The statue at the trisection in the Tirwa area of the town was earlier inaugurated by BJP MLA Kailash Rajput.

On being informed about the situation, MP Subrat Pathak, BJP district president Veer Singh Bhadauria, former district president Narendra Rajput, block chief Ajay Varma, and other BJP leaders and workers arrived at the scene. They urged the administration to give permission for the statue and asked people to comply with the authorities.

But tempers ran high as people raised anti-administration slogans. An earthmover was deployed to relocate the statue amid high-pitched sloganeering.

Kannauj superintendent of police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said obtaining permission from the administration was necessary before the installation of a statue. “There is a prescribed procedure. However, at Tirwa, proper procedures were not followed, leading to objections from the administration,” he added. “Therefore, the removal of the statue was mandated. Compliance with the rules and obtaining approval from the administration are essential prerequisites for reinstallation of the statue,” he added.

The MLA was not available for a comment on the issue when reached out. People close to him said he was trying to obtain permission from the state government before the model code of conduct came into effect.

