Two accused of killing UP constable gunned down in police encounter

Kanpur: Two men accused of killing a police constable on May 10 were gunned down in a police encounter in factory area of Orai, Jalaun on Sunday noon, said police. The encounter took place within 90 hours of the constable’s murder.

An inspector rank officer was also hurt after being hit by a bullet.

Eight police teams and Special Task Force (STF) were tracking the criminals after identifying them through CCTV footage for the past four days. The operation was being monitored by ADG zone Alok Singh.

SP, Jalaun, Iraj Raja said the criminals, Kalloo Ahirwar and Ramesh were accused of killing police constable Bhedjeet Singh on May 10. “We were tipped off about their presence in factory area and the entire area was cordoned off. On being spotted, they opened fire at the police team and SHO, Orai Kotwali was injured,” he said.

The two criminals were injured when the police fired back. They were taken to hospital where they died during treatment, he added.

Police said both Kalloo and Ramesh were criminals and involved in theft and robberies.

Bhedjeet Singh, who was posted at a police outpost, tried to stop the duo on a motorcycle. When the suspects did not stop, he chased them and was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon.

According to Raja, the cell phone of Bhedjeet Singh was not found on his body and it was missing. The surveillance helped in locating the phone that was with these two. The CCTV footage examined helped the police in their identification.

The place where the shoot-out took place is a km away from the house of Kalloo and Ramesh. Their family members claimed Ramesh worked as a daily wage labourer and Kalloo made plates and bowls of leaves and paper.

Ramesh’s family had left the house four days ago and their whereabouts are not known. Kalloo’s father Suresh said his son was aged 22 and they were not on speaking terms. “I work in the bus depot and we hardly spoke to each other.”

Bhedjeet’s brother Mahajeet said he was happy with the police action. “I want the government to accord status of martyr to my brother and help his family. He left behind two small children,” he said.

Bhedjeet had retired from the Army in 2019 and joined the UP police in 2020. While he was posted in Jalaun, his family remained in Chandigarh where his children are studying.