Kanpur Zoo: Bird flu scare triggers protocol review, over 300 samples sent for testing

An outbreak of avian influenza at the Kanpur Zoological Park has triggered emergency protocols and a wide-ranging review, following the death of an Asiatic lion named Pataudi and reports of illness among other big cats. Preliminary investigations point to lapses in preparedness on the day the lion was brought to the zoo. Pataudi, who was shifted from Gorakhpur Zoo on May 11, died at the Kanpur facility on May 15. (Sourced)

Zoo officials said basic protective protocols were not followed during his arrival, with face masks and safety gear only made available nearly five hours later.

“On the day of arrival, no one suspected that the lion might be infected. Masks were arranged only by around 5 pm, long after he had been brought into the premises,” a zoo source said.

Following his death, two leopards and three tigers began showing symptoms that officials suspect could be linked to avian influenza. In total, 380 samples have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for analysis. These include 50 samples from within the zoo and 330 from Kanpur’s urban and rural zones. Human samples were also collected as a precaution, 90 in all, and all have tested negative for the virus so far.

Veterinary teams from Bareilly and Bhopal visited the zoo on Wednesday for further inspections and to collect fresh samples. Monitoring has been increased around the enclosures of susceptible animals.

Regional forest officer Naved Ikram said, “So far, we have not received any reports from the laboratories in Bareilly or Bhopal. The situation remains under close watch.”

Chief veterinary officer Dr IDN Chaturvedi added, “We are awaiting the test results. Most of the samples were drawn from both inside the zoo and the surrounding areas.”

The delayed implementation of preventive measures has raised concerns within the district administration. Officials are now focusing on stricter biosecurity measures across all zoological parks in the region.