‘Secret’ to their success: Keeping distractions away, reading novels during breaks

LUCKNOW: What was the secret that helped Kanpur’s Snigdha Paul pass the CBSE class 10 exam with flying colours? Paul, who scored 493 out of 500 in the exam, said her phone and social media were her biggest distractions.

“Bagging 98.6% has come as a surprise to me. Keeping away from the distractions helped me to a great extent. A lot of credit goes to my school teachers as well,” Paul, a student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Bithoor in Kanpur, shared her success mantra. Her father, Dev Jyoti Paul, is a professor at IIT-Kanpur. Snigdha wants to pursue medicine.

In the exam, at least three students from Lucknow secured 490 out of the total 500 marks. They are: Mohammad Tabish Irfan (from DPS, Jankipuram), Aditi Pandey (GD Goenka Public School) and Shreevatsa Singh (The Millennium School).

Tabish Irfan scored a perfect 100 in mathematics, 99 each in science and English, 98 in social science and 94 in Hindi. “I found the Hindi paper to be a little difficult,” said Irfan, who wants to prepare for IITs over the next two years.

Aditi Pandey also got 98% marks with a perfect 100 in social Science, 99 in English, 98 in mathematics, 98 in French and 95 in science. She wants to make a career in environment, agriculture and forestry and will now pursue biology in classes 11 and 12.

“The course is NCERT based. If a student studies regularly, they can easily score in excess of 90% in the class 10 exam,” she said and added she never took any private coaching.

The family of Shreevatsa Singh, a student of The Millennium School, is on cloud nine with their son scoring 98% in the board exam. “This is more than what we expected, but, yes, it is the result of my hard work,” said Singh, whose father is a railway employee and mother a doctor.

“I am a product of self-study and some tuition classes,” added Singh, who wants to opt for math and then pursue computer science in his higher studies. Singh has scored a perfect 100 in mathematics, 99 each in SST and AI, 98 each in English and science and 95 in Hindi.

Ayush Mishra of Eram Public College in Lucknow has scored 493 out of 500 in the class 12 CBSE board exam with 100 in English, 99 each in geography and economics, 98 in history and 97 in Hindi. He wants to pursue BA (Honours) in History, preferrably from BHU.

“I want to prepare for the UPSC exam and will try my best to crack it in the first attempt itself,” said Ayush, whose father Anand Kumar Mishra is a clerk in the UP cultural department.

Sharing his secret to success, he said reading novels, even during exams, gave him his much-needed break, which he spent productively. “My parents tried to hide them but I still read them when they were not around.”

