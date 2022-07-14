Kanwar Yatra begins: 162 cos of PAC, CPMF manning 12,535-km pilgrimage route

LUCKNOW As many as 162 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Central Para-Military Forces (CPMF), along with civil police personnel, have been deployed for t different Kanwar Yatra routes, Shiv temples, ghats, Saawan Melas and camps organised for around 15 million people embarking upon this annual pilgrimage that began in UP on Thursday.

The devotees undertake an arduous trek, mostly on foot, to collect water from the Ganga and offer it in Shiva temples in their localities or those situated at historical places during Sawan month (from July 14 to August 11). The ‘jalabhishek’ (offering Gangajal to Shiv Linga) would be performed on ‘Shivratri’ (July 26).

On the CM’s directives, the district administrations and police officials have made arrangements for a safe and secure trek for devotees on the yatra routes.

ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said 151 companies of PAC and 11 companies of the CPMF will be deployed for safe and secure trek for devotees on 840 Kanwar Yatra routes stretching up to 12,535 km, around 4,556 Shivalayas (Shiv temples) where devotees will offer Ganga water to the deity, 322 rivers and ghats from where devotees will collect water and 314 places where Sawan melas will be organised in this occasion across the state.

The ADG said 1,670 meetings were conducted with authorities of different Kanwariya organisations to make arrangements for the nearly month-long religious trek. While 1,523 rest and food camps will be organised for kanwars, meetings were also held with managements of different temples for security deployment and crowd management.

Extra police for 8 Meerut dists, Varanasi

Kumar said extra police force has been provided to eight districts of Meerut (Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Meerut), Varanasi police commissionerate area and Varanasi rural as these places have more Shiv temples and there will be more movement of kanwars. He said at least 13 ASPs, 30 DySPs, 309 inspectors/ sub-inspectors, 1,250 head constables/constables as well as 172 traffic cops have been provided for these places.

Besides, extra Anti-Terrorism Squad units, anti-Sabotage units and Bomb Disposal Squads have been deployed at these places.

As many as 927 sensitive/trouble spots related to kanwar yatras have been identified and necessary deployments have been made here. The yatra routes and temples have been divided into 1,917 sectors and 1,195 quick response teams have been deployed in these sectors, said the ADG.

Subsidised meals for devotees

“We have made an appeal that special rate lists be put up at different shops, hotels and restaurants on Kanwar routes and meals are given to devotees at subsidised rates. Food safety teams will constantly check food products so that there is no confrontation over its quality,” he said, adding, “Large displays, LED screens and hoardings have installed on yatra routes regarding the dos and don’ts for yatra.”

The ADG said cleanliness has been ensured at Kanwar camps under the supervision of local police and availability of Ganga Jal will be ensured here so that devotees could even collect water for the ‘jalabhishek’ from the camps. “The sale of liquor, meat and movement of vehicles carrying dead animals has been completely prohibited on Kanwar routes,” he added.

Varanasi commissioner of police (CP), A Satish Ganesh, said special security arrangements have been made at eight temples of Varanasi, including Kashi Vishwanath temple where footfall is 50,000 and above. Security at the ghats, where devotes take a dip into Ganga, has also been tightened.

Besides, officials have ensured setting up of health posts and drinking water facilities on yatra routes while awareness drives have been launched to convince people not to go for Kanwar Yatra, if they recovered from Covid-19 infection recently.

The ADG said traffic diversions are in place on different yatra routes including Ghaziabad-Haridwar road and roads approaching Varanasi to ensure safe and peaceful movement of devotees. Normal traffic on Ayodhya-Basti road would be restricted as huge crowd of devotees commute on it and only ambulance and other emergency services vehicles would be allowed here.