Kanwar Yatra: Traffic diversions to come into effect from July 10 night

In view of the Kanwar Yatra, an elaborate traffic diversion plan has been prepared by police in Meerut to manage the anticipated surge in pilgrim movement. The plan will come into effect from the night of July 10, with a complete ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into city limits and strict traffic management protocols to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage, officials said.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada, one lane will be exclusively dedicated to Kanwariyas, while the other will be used for light vehicular movement. Several key highways and intercity routes, especially those connecting Delhi, Uttarakhand, and western U.P. districts will operate under rerouted traffic systems to avoid congestion and accidents.

To oversee the entire Yatra operation, DIG Kalanidhi Naithani, in a meeting with additional state radio officer Vinod Kumar Singh, directed all districts to report updates every hour to the Range Control Room. The CCTV Control Room and Dial-112 Control would remain in continuous contact, with coordination from the Integrated Command Centre, he said.

Rapid deployment units, including sector/zonal police teams, mobile squads, quick response teams (QRTs), and ambulance units have been instructed to respond instantly to any alerts or emergencies.

Naithani confirmed the deployment of 263 four-wheelers and 288 two-wheelers across different districts as mobile response units for the Kanwar route. There will be 115 four-wheelers and 55 two-wheelers in Meerut, 78 four-wheelers and 102 two-wheelers in Bulandshahr, 48 four-wheelers and 72 two-wheelers in Baghpat, and 22 four-wheelers and 59 two-wheelers in Hapur.