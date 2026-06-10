Kapsad abduction & murder case: JJ Board declares accused an adult, clears way for SC/ST court trial

In connection with the Kapsad abduction and murder case, the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board on Wednesday ruled that accused Paras Som was an adult at the time of the offence, paving the way for his trial in a regular court. Based on medical evidence, the board held that he was 18 years, seven months and 26 days old on January 8, when the alleged crime took place. The order had been reserved three days earlier after extensive arguments from both sides. The order had been reserved three days earlier after extensive arguments from both sides. (For representation)

With the ruling, Paras Som will be shifted from a juvenile observation home to the district jail and the case will now proceed before the Special SC/ST Court.

The case dates back to January 8, when Ruby, a Dalit woman from Kapsad village under Saradhana police station limits in Meerut district, was allegedly abducted by Paras Som, a resident of the same village. According to the prosecution, Ruby’s mother, Sunita, sustained serious injuries while trying to prevent the abduction and later died in hospital. The incident triggered widespread outrage and tension in the village, prompting the deployment of police and paramilitary personnel for nearly a month.

Police rescued Ruby within 48 hours and arrested Paras Som. On January 14, the accused’s lawyers moved a plea claiming that he was a minor and sought transfer of the case to the JJ Board, relying on his high school marksheet and a Class 5 transfer certificate showing his date of birth as May 11, 2008.

The complainant’s side challenged the authenticity of the documents, following which the matter was transferred to the JJ Board on February 9. After hearing both sides, the board ordered a medical examination on May 7. Paras Som underwent the test on May 12 and the medical board assessed his age at 19 years. Since the examination was conducted four months and four days after the incident, it concluded that he had been 18 years, seven months and 26 days old on the date of the crime.

Rejecting the defence plea after a five-month legal battle, the JJ Board declared Paras Som an adult.

“We are satisfied with the decision. We hope the accused is punished at the earliest. Only then will our mother’s soul find peace,” said Narsi, Ruby’s brother.

“We maintained from the beginning that the accused was an adult and that the facts would ultimately establish this. The JJ Board has delivered justice. Our next effort will be to ensure that Paras Som receives the harshest punishment permitted under law,” said complainant’s counsel Rajendra Kumar.