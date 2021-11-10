Kasganj admn orders magisterial probe, assures job for youth’s father

AGRA The district administration of Kasganj ordered a magisterial inquiry into the 22-year-old youth’s alleged custodial death and wrote to the state government, recommending that financial relief be granted to the deceased’s kin from the Chief Minister’s Vivekadheen Kosh. Officials also assured a suitable job for Altaf’s father.

“Family members of the deceased have expressed financial constraints, and as such recommendation has been made to provide them monetary relief from the Chief Minister’s Vivekadheen Kosh (a discretionary fund),” informed Harshita Mathur, district magistrate of Kasganj.

“The deceased’s father also expressed need for a job as his son Altaf was the bread earner. The administration has assured to arrange a job for him in Kasganj,” added the DM.

Meanwhile, Kasganj police launched a hunt for another accused who was involved in the abduction of the minor girl.

“Now, the case registered under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC was against two, one against Altaf and another unidentified accused. The search is on for the other person,” stated AK Singh, ASP, Kasganj.

The Sadar Kotwali police in Kasganj had taken Altaf into custody as he was accused of abducting a minor girl and eloping with her. Later, Altaf died in police custody and cops claimed that he had committed suicide in the toilet of the police station. Five policemen were suspended for laxity.