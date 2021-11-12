Kasganj custodial death:Congress assures all support to victim’s family

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress leader Salman Khursheed, who met the victim’s kin in Kasganj on Friday, said that the Congress was with the aggrieved family in all circumstances and would take the matter to the high court or Supreme Court if required.
Published on Nov 12, 2021
Agra Former union minister and Congress leader Salman Khursheed on Friday assured all legal support to the family of Altaf, who died in custody of Kasganj police on Tuesday. Khursheed said that the Congress was with the aggrieved family in all circumstances and would take the matter to the high court or Supreme Court if required.

Khursheed, who met Altaf’s family in Kasganj, said, “The family of Altaf deserves justice and for this an FIR needs to be filed on their behalf. The Congress is with the family and there will be no laxity even if the matter is taken to the high court or Supreme Court. The Congress will do whatever is required.”

“The father of Altaf is in poor health while mother is also not fit. Family members are not in a position to state their agonies. The party high command has sent me to communicate with them and assure them that the Congress stands by them,” he said.

Earlier, Congress leader Rashid Alvi also visited the family and said that since the matter pertained to a murder, an FIR should be registered against the guilty cops.

“The father of Altaf is under pressure of local administration and because of this he was compelled to state that it was case of suicide when in fact it was a case of murder,” said Alvi who added that he was here on the direction of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and would report back to her.

“The father is very frightened. Altaf was the bread earner for the family. The local administration has pressurized his father Chand Mian to give a clean chit to the police. The guilty cops need to be behind the bars,” Alvi said.

