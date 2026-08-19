Kasganj police end 18-hr standoff after ex-head constable holds grandson ‘hostage’

AGRA An 18-hour standoff between the local administration in Kasganj and a retired head constable came to an end peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday, after the 67-year-old grandfather unlocked his residence following protracted negotiations.

Negotiators, alongside relatives, engaged Rajput in continuous dialogue. The breakthrough occurred at around 4:30am on Wednesday, when officials convinced the retired officer that his son and daughter-in-law had departed for Jaipur. Reassured by the police, Rajput opened the door. (Pic for representation)

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The ‘emotional hostage’ crisis began at 10am on Tuesday when Baburam Rajput, a retired UP Police personnel, locked himself inside his house with his 13-year-old grandson, Digvijay Singh. The crisis was triggered by Rajput’s fear that his son, Avinash Rajput, who works in Jaipur, had arrived to take the boy back with him.

Upon receiving an emergency Dial 112 alert from Avinash, a joint team comprising the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), a circle officer and police personnel rushed to the scene. The operation grew delicate when Rajput, armed with a licensed firearm, threatened to open fire if security forces attempted a forced entry.

Superintendent of police (Kasganj) OP Singh stated that the priority remained the safety of the minor. “The presence of a licenced firearm made the situation complicated. We maintained extreme patience and kept plainclothes officers stationed outside through the night,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Throughout the confinement, Digvijay managed to send discreet text messages from inside, assuring authorities of his safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Throughout the confinement, Digvijay managed to send discreet text messages from inside, assuring authorities of his safety. {{/usCountry}}

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Negotiators, alongside relatives, engaged Rajput in continuous dialogue. The breakthrough occurred at around 4:30am on Wednesday, when officials convinced the retired officer that his son and daughter-in-law had departed for Jaipur. Reassured by the police, Rajput opened the door.

Rajput, who retired from service in 2019, has faced personal tragedies in recent years, having lost a son to a road accident in 2009 and his wife to Covid in 2021. Digvijay was studying in Farukkhabad and was a student of Class 8 while living in a hostel but was brought home by Baburam a month ago.