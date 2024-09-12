Kasganj woman lawyer’s death: Police to go for DNA test

Agra The Kasganj police will now go for DNA test of samples of a woman lawyer whose body was found in a canal a week ago on Wednesday. Police claim that it is part of investigation and expect the outcome to be helpful in nailing the accused as the case is yet to be worked out. The woman lawyer went missing from court premises on Tuesday last week. Later her body was found in a canal. (Pic for representation)

“We retained the samples before the woman lawyer was cremated on Thursday last and they will be subjected to DNA test. This is part of the ongoing investigation,” said additional superintendent of police, Kasganj, Rajesh Kumar Bharti on Wednesday.

“We are investigating different aspects of the case and the investigation is on the right track. Once the case is worked out, details will be shared publicly,”’he said, refusing to give more details. The woman lawyer went missing from court premises on Tuesday last week. Later her body was found in a canal.

All six named accused, including five lawyers practising in Kasganj courts, have been arrested by Kasganj police. Superintendent of police, Kasganj, Aparna Rajat Kaushik had informed on Monday this week that all six accused had been arrested.

“All six accused named in the case registered on the complaint of the husband of the woman lawyer have been arrested. Investigation is in propgress,” she had said.

Those arrested on Monday included Keshav Mishra and Munazir Rafi, both lawyers practising in Kasganj courts. Four other named accused, including three lawyers Mustafa Kamil, Asad Mustafa and Haider Mustafa, were arrested on Saturday. Salman, also arrested on Saturday, is a law student. They were sent to judicial custody after being presented before the chief judicial magistrate of Kasganj.

The case was registered against them under sections 140 (1) (abduction) 103(1) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) .

The complainant ( the woman’s husband) alleged that his wife appeared worried for the past 20 to 25 days and had told him that she had opposed the bail application moved by sons of one of the accused Mustafa Kamil, who used to threaten her on court premises. She was very disturbed because of such repeated life threats, alleged the husband.

He told the police that on September 3, his wife had asked him to leave her at Collectorate premises in Kasganj. She was dropped back at the gate of Civil Court compound in Kasganj at about 2 pm that day.

But she did not return by 8 pm and so a complaint was lodged at Kotwali police station on September 3. Later, her body was recovered from Rajpura canal near Kasganj city by villagers on September 4. She was cremated on September 5 and later a case was registered on the complaint of her husband, an ex-journalist.

The postmortem report revealed ante mortem injuries but viscera was preserved as no conclusion could be attained. Death because of drowning was ruled out because no water was found either in the stomach or lungs of the deceased.

Working in courts had remained affected in Kasganj since the woman lawyer went missing. Lawyers from nearby districts extended support and formed human chains. A section of lawyers in Kasganj raised doubt over the FIR filed by the husband of the deceased naming 5 lawyers, and demanded CBI probe into the matter.

The motive behind the killing remains uncertain and according to the husband of the woman lawyer, the gold bangles and silver anklets on the body were found intact.