Kasganj: Man rams car into crowd after wedding dispute, 3 dead

At least three men were killed and two others injured in Kasganj district’s Ganjdundwada town early Thursday when a man allegedly drove his car at high speed during a wedding function, police said. According to police, the dispute arose over DJ music, while witnesses said the accused also reacted angrily after his brother-in-law was publicly slapped by his father. Representational image (Sourced)

Circle Officer Sandeep Kumar Verma stated, “A dispute over playing DJ music enraged Kaushal Yadav, in his early 20s, who left the venue in anger, got into his car and allegedly drove it at speed towards elders standing outside, deliberately ramming into them and injuring three, along with two others.”

However, witnesses alleged that Dharmendra, a cousin of the bridegroom Vikas Yadav, arrived at the spot in an inebriated state, prompting his father, Girish Chandra, to object and slap him. They said the incident was noticed by Dharmendra’s in-laws sitting in a nearby car, including the accused Kaushal Kumar, who allegedly reacted to the public insult of his jija, got behind the wheel, accelerated the vehicle and struck the three men who later died.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Kasganj, where two died during treatment. The third victim was referred to JN Medical College, Aligarh, but succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to three, the CO said.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of Aligarh Range Prabhakar Chaudhary said no formal complaint had been filed by Thursday afternoon, but police were directed to register a case once a complaint is lodged.

Those killed were identified as Suresh Chandra, 55, Girsh Chandra, 50, and Brajesh Kumar, 45, all relatives of the bridegroom.