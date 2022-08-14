Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kashi S-I gets union home minister’s medal of excellence

Kashi S-I gets union home minister’s medal of excellence

lucknow news
Published on Aug 14, 2022 01:18 AM IST
Suraj Tiwari, a sub-inspector posted with Nati Imli Chowki, Police Commissionerate, Varanasi, has been awarded the Union Home Minister’s medal of excellence in investigation for 2022
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Suraj Tiwari, a sub-inspector posted with Nati Imli Chowki, Police Commissionerate, Varanasi, has been awarded the Union Home Minister’s medal of excellence in investigation for 2022.

The Varanasi Police Commissionerate said that Tiwari, who played a pivotal role in busting the NEET solver gang last year in July, resulting in the arrest of the solver gang’s mastermind, Neelesh alias PK and 15 others, has been felicitated for this exemplary investigation.

The home ministry has announced 105 awardees. Tiwari, of the 2015 batch, busted the interstate gang, which had operations in UP, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tripura.

Commissioner of Police Varanasi A Satish Ganesh congratulated the officer for his achievement which brought laurels to the entire UP Police force.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP