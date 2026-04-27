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Kaushambi: Alive man shown dead, fake son sells land worth over 1 crore

Same-name father exploited to fake heirship, enabling fraudulent mutation and sale of living man’s land in Kaushambi records

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:46 pm IST
By Kenneth John, Prayagraj
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A 65-year-old man from Kaushambi district was allegedly declared dead in official revenue records. An “official” son he never had was then shown as his legal heir and his land, reportedly worth over 1 crore, was quietly sold off through a registered deed without his knowledge.

Representational image (Sourced)

The case emerged from Sokhada village under Chail tehsil, where Ekhlaq Ahmed, the rightful landowner, discovered that his property had been transferred after records falsely showed him deceased. The alleged heir, Manzoor Ahmed of Mahgaon, reportedly exploited a name similarity with his own late father to claim inheritance and establish ownership over the land.

According to the complaint, Manzoor Ahmed allegedly altered revenue records to reflect Ekhlaq Ahmed’s death and projected himself as the legal successor. With the documentation in place, he allegedly sold the land on June 26, 2025, through a registered sale deed to Sufiya Kazmi. The transaction was formalised with two witnesses, Majid Kamal Jafri and Farhan Qamar, while lawyer Mohd Masroor Shahrukh allegedly facilitated the process at the Chail tehsil court.

Following the directions, Sandipan Ghat police registered an FIR on Sunday against five accused under sections 319 (2), 318 (4), 338, 336 (3) and 340 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), covering charges of forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Abhishek Singh, ACP Chail, said a fraud of this nature allegedly points to possible collusion. “Such manipulation of records cannot happen without involvement at multiple levels. The role of tehsil staff is being examined,” he said, adding that investigators are looking into how official documents were processed despite discrepancies.

Police said the main accused, Manzoor Ahmed, is currently absconding, while efforts are underway to trace all five named accused, including the buyer, witnesses and the lawyer linked to the transaction.

Indradev, SHO of Sandipan Ghat police station, said, “We are searching for all five named accused and soon they will be arrested.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kenneth John

Kenneth John is a seasoned reporter based in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He writes on a wide range of issues, including secondary education, women and child welfare, crime, infrastructure development, environment, human rights, poverty, and rural development.

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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Kaushambi: Alive man shown dead, fake son sells land worth over 1 crore
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Kaushambi: Alive man shown dead, fake son sells land worth over 1 crore
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