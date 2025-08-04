Keeping up with UP: It is time we celebrate Indian languages day, not just Hindi Diwas

As the row over languages in different parts of the country escalates, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said that all Indian languages are national languages. Hindi is the official language and not the national language of India, which is known for its linguistic diversity.

While the southern states have relentlessly fought against the imposition of Hindi since independence, in Maharashtra, Shiv Sainiks are compelling Hindi-speaking migrants to speak Marathi. In Bengaluru too, outsiders have been critcised for not speaking in Kannada.

In this backdrop, Varanasi-based Socialist leader and author Shatrudh Prakash has made three suggestions to resolve the contentious issue. First, the use of information technology to defuse the ongoing conflict over language.

Second, as the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution recognises 22 official languages, the country should celebrate Indian Languages Day, and not Hindi Diwas, on September 14. Hindi was never the special status of a national language though used widely. Also, many of the 22 official languages have a history of thousands of years with Tamil being among the oldest.

Prakash argued that there was no justification for celebrating Hindi Diwas. Instead, the entire country should decide a date to unitedly celebrate Indian Languages Day.

There aren’t many takers amongst Hindi lovers, who connect Hindi with the country’s pride but Prakash has quoted famous Hindi poet and author Kedar Nath Singh’s book in which he has raised questions on celebrating Hindi Diwas to endorse his view. Singh, a recipient of Jnanpith Award in 2013, had suggested review of all programmes for the promotion of Hindi.

Third, English has now become a language of the villages too, where people take pride in learning the language. Besides, even the governments encourage the use of English by naming their welfare schemes in English like the Smart City Mission and phrases like trillion-dollar economy double-engine government. The fact is words travel from one place to another and are used in the local dialect.

Prakash did his LLB from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) after completing his graduation in Science. Interestingly he himself had entered public life in 1968, joining the ‘English Hatao Movement’ but has now given up his anti-English mindset.

He has traced the journey of languages from the pre-Independent era till today, extensively quoting the meetings of the Constituent Assembly, the deliberations and the subsequent constitutional provisions, the anti-Hindi protests in the South and the anti-English agitation in the northern belt in his comprehensive book titled Rashtriya Bhashon Ki Vyatha Katha’ (Sad Tale of Indian Languages).

His argument is: “Now, the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be changed as the Indian Parliament has limited powers to amend the Constitution under Article 368. Only amendments can be done without touching the basic structure of the Constitution.”

Referring to the strong reaction of southern leaders to Union home minister Amit Shah’s recent statement on the Hindi language, in which they said the ‘imposition of Hindi was beyond their intolerance’, he said this only reflects the growing bitterness between the south and north.

“Thus, without making it an emotional or a prestige issue, one should look forward to finding an acceptable and feasible alternative in this era of modern technology,” he said.

Prakash suggested the scientists and experts use information technology to resolve the increasing conflict over languages. In the era of technology, there should be no competition or conflict between Indian languages.

Quoting Netflix, Prime Video and Jio websites, with provisions for audio and subtitles in any and every language of the world, he suggests the development of a similar software to provide translation in any Indian language and its script.

Aren’t lakhs of people watching videos in the language of their choice, then why can’t there be a software to end this row forever? The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have audio provisions in several languages. So, why can’ the Indian

Union make a similar provision. Vineet Kansal, director of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) says, “Realtime softwares are being used in defence. Many tools and applications are available while work is on in labs to develop more.”

Of the 22 official languages, Sanskrit is not an official language of any state. However, the central government spent ₹2532.59 crore on the promotion of Sanskrit between 2014-15 and 2024-25, 17 times the combined expenditure of ₹147.56 crore on five other classical Indian languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia, according to data obtained by Hindustan Times through an RTI application and from public records. Some experts are of the view that the government should make appropriate use of funds though RSS is promoting the Sanskrit language.

The book, while reproducing the Constituent Assembly discussions, notes, “During debate in the Constituent Assembly over the country’s capital, a member from the South had said, “when we travel from South to Delhi, we feel we are strangers.” The author raises a question here: “Should we allow this feeling to fester?”