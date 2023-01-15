Key member of Bangladeshi gang arrested in Lucknow

The Lucknow police claimed to have busted a gang of Bangladeshi criminals involved in several robberies and thefts in UP and other parts of the country after the arrest of a key member of the gang from Chinhat police limits here on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), East, Hridesh Kumar said that the Bangladeshi national was identified as Aslam Khan, 35, and he was wanted in multiple cases of robberies in different parts of Lucknow and Varanasi. He said a reward of ₹1 lakh was announced on his head after his name surfaced in a series of crimes in the state.

He said the police had been trying to track him down for the past three years but failed and he was arrested after getting a tip off that he had returned to India to meet two gang members, Rabibul and Bilal, both Bangladesh nationals, lodged in Lucknow district jail for similar types of crimes. He said the accused was hiding near Kisan Path under Chinhat police station limits after he failed to meet his two accomplices on Friday.

The DCP said Aslam had confessed his involvement in robberies in Chinhat, Mall, Gomti Nagar and Vibhuti Khand between 2020 and 2021 as well as three robberies held in Varanasi district. He said the accused returned to Bangladesh during Covid-19 outbreak after committing multiple robberies in India. He said the accused revealed the names of some other members of his gang including Nasir, Noor Islam, Somaan, Shaheen, all residents of Bangladesh, who were involved in these crimes along with him.

The official said the accused said that the gang of Bangladeshi nationals operated on the lines of Indian nomadic criminal gangs. He said they travelled in small groups and gathered at a secluded place after identifying their targets while moving around in localities adjacent to railway tracks.

He said they committed crimes similar to nomadic gangs and even injured as well as killed people on facing resistance during robberies. He said they got into groups of two-three people and moved to another city or place after committing a crime in one city. He said the gang used to return to Bangladesh after gathering enough valuables.