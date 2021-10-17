Key rituals of Bade Hanuman temple, Baghamabari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj to be streamed live soon

All religious events and discourses of Baghambari Gaddi Math, besides aarti as well as other ceremonies of the Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj would be streamed live on YouTube.

Swami Balbeer Giri, the newly appointed Mahant (head priest) of the Baghambari Gaddi Math and successor of Mahant Narendra Giri, is taking the initiative for the live streaming of events.

He will soon launch a YouTube channel that will also show recordings of all important religious ceremonies of the Baghambari Gaddi Math and the Bade Hanuman temple. Content would be uploaded on the channel on a regular basis, Math officials said.

The step is being seen by many as an effort of the newly appointed Mahant to resume the task of propagating the Sanatan Dharma after weeks of turbulence following the death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) chief and Baghambari Gaddi Math head Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found hanging in his room on September 20.

“The clips of puja at Bade Hanuman temple were uploaded on YouTube in the past too, but only intermittently. Now we will be uploading content for the devotees on a regular basis on the dedicated YouTube channel that will also live stream events from time to time, of both the Bade Hanuman temple, the Math and the Lord Baghambeshwar Mahadev temple of Lord Shiva located within the Math,” said Mahant Balbeer Giri, who took charge of the Math and the Bade Hanuman temple on October 5 after a grand anointment ceremony.

“We perform abhishek daily at the Lord Baghambeshwar Mahadev temple and this will be shown on the YouTube channel for the very first time. Likewise, on all major festivals and auspicious days, various religious activities are performed at the Math, which too would be shared with the people through this channel,” he said.

Balbeer Giri said that some of the events that the people would be able to see online include Akhand Shat Chandi Path performed during Navratris, the bhandara or community meal held on Guru Purnima and the abhishek of Lord Shiva during the pious month of Shravan (the fifth month of the Hindu solar calendar).

“We plan to also showcase the Vedic mantra recitation by the batuks or child scholars enrolled in Shri Mahant Vicharanand Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, also located on Baghamabari Gaddi Math campus, through the channel,” he said.

“Though all saints and senior workers of the Math and the priests of the Bade Hanuman temple, who are tech savvy would help in content generation, the rights to manage the content upload on the YouTube channel would be handled by me and one other person only. This is being done to ensure that only appropriate and befitting content that would evoke good interest among the devotees gets uploaded,” Balbeer Giri said.