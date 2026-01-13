KGMU defers OPD boycott after CM’s assurance on campus violence

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration announced Tuesday that the proposed boycott of outpatient department (OPD) services from Wednesday (January 14) has been deferred following assurances from the state government regarding the January 9 campus violence incident. Representational image (Sourced)

Various bodies, including the KGMU Teachers’ Association, Employees’ Council and Nursing Council, had decided to boycott OPD services as no FIR had been lodged in connection with the alleged violence and damage at the Vice-Chancellor’s office on January 9, 2026.

Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Soniya Nityanand met chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s principal secretary and principal secretary (home) on Tuesday and apprised them of the matter. During the meeting, the vice-chancellor received assurances that necessary action would be taken in the case.

The CM termed the incident “extremely serious” and assured prompt and appropriate action would be ensured, according to a press note issued by the KGMU administration.

Considering the CM’s assurance and keeping patients’ interests in mind, all the organisations agreed to defer the proposed OPD boycott on the vice-chancellor’s request. The KGMU administration clarified that OPD services will function normally on January 14.