lucknow news

KGMU employees in Lucknow call for strike over wage revision

Emergency services at Trauma Centre and other departments will not be stopped. Doctors and residents will not be part of the strike
There are roughly 9,000 staff at KGMU including paramedics, technicians, nurses, and the strike can hamper work at OPD, diagnostic facilities and even OTs (File Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Healthcare services may be hampered at the KGMU as the employees’ council has given a call for an indefinite strike from Tuesday in protest over the delay in cadre restructuring.

“For the past five years, we are waiting for cadre restructuring at par with the PGI and wage revision. The state government had promised it, but it was not implemented despite several meetings and assurances at the highest level. We are now bound to call for an indefinite strike,” said Pradip Gangwar, president of the KGMU Employees’ Council.

However, the emergency services at Trauma Centre and other departments will not be stopped, he said.

Doctors and residents are not part of the strike. There are roughly 9,000 staff at KGMU including paramedics, technicians, nurses, and the strike can hamper work at OPD, diagnostic facilities and even OTs. KGMU officials said they were trying to convince staff members not to go on strike and also preparing contractual staff to work extra to manage services.

“We are prepared to serve patients and continue all services. Contractual staff has been asked to work to sustain services and ensure no work gets hampered,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

The medical university gets over 5,000 patients and at least 200 major and minor surgical procedures are conducted every day. Patients come here from different cities of the state.

“Our agitation will include both regular and contractual staff apart from nurses and ward boys. At least 5,000 staff members will join us, while approximately 4,000 will do emergency duty and many are already on leave for personal reasons,” said Gangwar.

