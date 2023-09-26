KGMU plans ‘poison information centre’ for instant advice in case of emergency

King George’s Medical University is planning to start a ‘poison information centre’ where common people can seek expert advice and guidance in case they encounter poisoning.

(Pic for representation)

The department of forensic science is planning a centre which will have a call centre facility to coordinate with any distressed caller.

Dr Shiuli Rathore of the department is working on the project. This will be the first of its kind centre in the state.

Dr Shiuli said that many times we face emergencies at home as someone consumes poison accidentally. “Commonest symptoms include stomach pain, dizziness or vomiting,” said Dr Shiuli talking to media on Tuesday during “toxicomania” the programme organised by Forensic Medicine & Toxicology department at KGMU.

“Often children eat crayons and parents do not know which crayon is toxic and which is not. In all such situations our centre will guide patients and their family,” she said.

Prof Anoop Verma HoD forensic medicine KGMU said, “Cases of poison are going up in the state and this area of medical science is in need of increased focus.”

He said centre will advise victims of poisoning with immediate action which they can do on spot and help/coordinate reaching out the victim of poisoning to the nearest medical centre equipped to handle such case.

Dr Shiuli, who is working on the project, said she will visit Australia to study the model being implemented there.

“In Australia the entire country is linked with poisoning call centre. We would study the same model and work on how to implement the model for people in UP. We will map district level health centres to ensure the victim of poisoning gets to nearest medical centre swiftly,” said Dr Shiuli.

