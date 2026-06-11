KGMU sends alleged 2.5 cr drug scam findings to UP govt

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has submitted inquiry reports to the Uttar Pradesh government on the alleged ₹2.5-crore medicine scam in its urology department and allegations of patients being directed to purchase lenses and medicines from private stores in the ophthalmology department. The government is now expected to examine the findings and decide the next course of action.

KGMU (Sourced)

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The development follows concerns raised by deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak over recurring allegations of corruption, misconduct and patient mistreatment at the premier medical institution. In a letter to the additional chief secretary, medical education, Pathak said repeated complaints and media reports about medicine-related irregularities were damaging the government’s image. He also noted that earlier inquiries had failed to address the issues or provide lasting relief to patients.

Following his directions, a high-level committee comprising senior medical education and health department officials examined the allegations.

According to KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh, the government sought detailed responses on around 20 points related to both cases. KGMU subsequently submitted a report along with supporting records.

The urology department case relates to alleged irregularities in treatment under the Asadhya Yojana, where medicines worth nearly ₹2.5 crore are suspected to have been misused. Allegations also surfaced that expensive cancer drugs were administered in the names of fake or deceased patients.

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{{^usCountry}} In the ophthalmology department, investigators examined allegations that some patients were directed to purchase lenses and medicines from private medical stores instead of availing facilities available through the university. Prescriptions, operation records and departmental procedures were scrutinised during the inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the ophthalmology department, investigators examined allegations that some patients were directed to purchase lenses and medicines from private medical stores instead of availing facilities available through the university. Prescriptions, operation records and departmental procedures were scrutinised during the inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh said the five-member internal committee examined documents and sought explanations from officials and employees linked to both cases before finalising its findings. The reports have now been sent to the government, which will determine whether any rules were violated and if action is warranted against those responsible.

Lari cardiology gets clean chit in stent case

Meanwhile, a separate KGMU inquiry found no financial or administrative irregularities in the Lari cardiology department over allegations that Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries were implanted with stents beyond the prescribed limit.

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The committee reviewed records from the past six months and found that nearly 4,000 angioplasty procedures were performed during the period, with only 12 patients receiving five stents. According to the report, the additional stents were medically necessary due to severe and complex coronary blockages.

Prof Singh said while the Ayushman Bharat scheme permits up to three stents per patient, extra stents were used only in life-saving situations. The additional cost would be covered through government funds meant for the treatment of poor patients, he added.

The report also noted that whenever the prescribed limit is exceeded, approval is sought from the government as per procedure.

Meanwhile, inquiries into the general surgery, gastro surgery and endocrine surgery departments have also been completed, with no discrepancies found. Investigations into the medical oncology and radiotherapy departments are still underway.

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