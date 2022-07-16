KGMU signs MoU with CBMR for better research in interdisciplinary areas

The Centre of BioMedical Research (CBMR) and King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research in various interdisciplinary areas.

“The MoU aims at research in areas like biomarkers discovery, drug discovery, biomedical devices, data sciences, clinical biochemistry, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorder,” said a press statement from CBMR on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MoU was signed by professor Alok Dhawan, director, CBMR and Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri, vice chancellor of KGMU. It will leverage expertise available at KGMU in both basic and clinical sciences as well as interdisciplinary sciences at CBMR, said the press statement.

The MoU will focus on advanced research, said Prof RK Garg, HoD neurology at KGMU, who was present while signing of the MoU along with prof Vineet Sharma and prof AK Tripathi of the KGMU.

“Functional MRI tells whether part of the brain related to a particular organ is working. This helps in taking decision for brain surgery,” said prof Tripathi, HoD clinical haematology who is also heading department of radiology.

Faculty at CBMR and KGMU will now submit joint research proposals, publish papers and file patents from the work done under this MoU. Joint PhD, MD/MS thesis will also be undertaken. This will be very helpful in advancing new knowledge for better patient care.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}