KGMU suspends 4 docs after assault on nursing officer

At least four resident doctors from the orthopaedics department of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have been suspended for allegedly assaulting a nursing officer at the trauma centre. Both the resident doctors and nursing staff lodged FIRs against each other, with tensions persisting between the two groups, KGMU authorities said on Monday. Dr KK Singh, media cell in charge, mediated by keeping the nursing officers inside the trauma centre and the doctors outside. (Sourced)

Following the incident, resident doctors and nursing officers mobilised into groups. On Sunday, nursing staff surrounded the trauma centre demanding action and agreed to end their work boycott after being assured of a decision by Monday at 4 pm. When no action came by evening, they resumed the protest. Resident doctors also gathered at the trauma centre after their colleagues faced suspension.

To prevent the situation from worsening, Dr KK Singh, media cell in charge, mediated by keeping the nursing officers inside the trauma centre and the doctors outside. He assured both sides that no injustice would be done.

Based on a preliminary inquiry, the KGMU administration suspended residents Ashwin, Ayush, Nikhil, and Ankit Verma. They will remain suspended until the completion of the investigation, after which further action will be taken, Dr Singh said.

The case stems from an altercation late Saturday in the ortho operation theatre, where resident doctors allegedly assaulted a nursing officer. The accused doctors were reportedly drunk and acted over a minor issue, leading to the clash.