KGMU urology scam: Medicines worth 5 lakh recovered from dismissed staffers’ lockers

The probe into the multi-crore medicine scam in the KGMU Urology department intensified on Monday after the inquiry committee recovered medicines worth nearly ₹3 lakh from three lockers belonging to dismissed contractual employees. Earlier, medicines worth around ₹2 lakh had been found in another dismissed employee’s locker, taking the total recovery to about ₹5 lakh.

The KGMU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

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KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh said the inquiry committee is reconciling the recovered medicines with purchase and stock records, and action will be taken against any employee or official found involved in the irregularities.

The committee has seized the medicines and started matching them with procurement, stock and distribution records. Preliminary findings suggest the medicines were purchased under government-funded schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Yojna, the Chief Minister Relief Fund, the Prime Minister Relief Fund, and the Asadhya Yojana, but were found in employees’ lockers instead of reaching the patients.

The scam, involving medicines worth around ₹1.5 crore, has already led to the dismissal of three contractual employees, suspension of one pharmacist, removal of the Head of the Urology Department.

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