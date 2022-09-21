KGMU’s annual cultural fest - Rhapsody - begins today

LUCKNOW Medical students and senior doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) are set to showcase their theatrical talent on stage during the medical university’s annual three-day cultural fest, Rhapsody, beginning Thursday.

MBBS, BDS students, resident doctors and faculty members will dance, sing, recite poems and even participate in plays.

“Students have some extra skills. They must get a chance to showcase these skills and Rhapsody is a platform for them to explore and bring out these exceptional talents,” said Prof RK Dixit, coordinator for programme.

As many as 56 events, including dandiya, will be organised in three halls of the Scientific Convention Centre under 12 categories including music, dance, dramatics, singing and fine arts. The fest is expected to see participation of more than 350 students from medical and dental colleges, said Dr RN Srivastava, dean (students’ welfare). Dandiya and Shark Tank Georgia are being organised for the first time.

“Cultural events have been part of the life on the KGMU campus. We encourage students for sports and have an annual sports activity too even as students participate in different sports activities as routine,” he said.

“Breaking away from the routine for some time is good to enhance performance,” he emphasised.