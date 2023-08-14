Khadi weaver from Varanasi, Wahab Ansari, invited as special guest at Red Fort for Independence Day

As a part of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country as Special Guests to witness the Prime Minister's speech. One such guest is a Khadi weaver hailing from the Prime Minister's constituency Varanasi.

Screenshot of a video posted by ministry of defence spox Bharat Bhushan Babu. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wahab Ansari who weaves cloth with Khadi thread will come to Delhi and listen to the Prime Minister's speech on the occasion of Independence Day 2023.

"Wahab Ansari of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, who weaves cloth with Khadi thread, is a special guest who will come to Delhi and listen to the Prime Minister's speech on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort," A Bharat Bhushan Babu Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence took to X (former Twitter) and informed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing his delight Wahab Ansari said "I have been working in Kalavari Ashram for the past 26 years. I am thankful to PM Modi that he invited me to the Independence Day celebration."

The initiative of inviting these special guests has been taken in line with the Government’s vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

According to the government, 75 couples from each State/Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have also been invited to witness the ceremony at Red Fort.

Special Guests invited to attend the celebrations at Red Fort also include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen are also invited.

Some of these Special Guests are scheduled to visit the National War Memorial and call on Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt as part of their stay in Delhi.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which was launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A number of new initiatives have also been taken to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.