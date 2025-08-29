Search
Khel Mahotsav: Lko youths urged to participate in sports, strive for excellence

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 08:15 pm IST

The dignitaries also reiterated the importance of the Fit India Campaign, urging citizens to adopt sports and fitness as an integral part of their life

Member of Parliament Dinesh Sharma and former minister of state for housing and urban affairs of India, Kaushal Kishore, motivated athletes and youth to actively participate in sports and strive for excellence.

MP Dinesh Sharma and former minister Kaushal Kishore at the function in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)
Both leaders said this on the occasion of the National Sports Day, during a soft launch of MP Khel Mahotsav held at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Netaji Subhas Regional Centre, Sarojini Nagar on Friday. Lalit Upadhyay, Olympic medallist and Arjuna Awardee was a special invitee.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries also reiterated the importance of the Fit India Campaign, urging citizens to adopt sports and fitness as an integral part of their lifestyle to build a healthier and stronger nation.

During the programme, Sharma and Kishore felicitated outstanding athletes of National Centre of Excellence, Lucknow, for their exemplary performances and achievements in sports.

To mark the celebration of National Sports Day, a friendly Tug of War match was also conducted, with the chief guests encouraging and cheering the participants.

The programme concluded successfully with enthusiastic participation from athletes, coaches and young citizens, reflecting the true spirit of National Sports Day and setting the stage for the upcoming MP Khel Mahotsav.

