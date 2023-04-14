UP govt to organise Khelo India University Games next month

The Uttar Pradesh government will host the Khelo India University Games the first time in May. The launch of the logo, mascot and the anthem of the games will be held on May 5 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here and the 10-day multisport event may begin around May 25. The Khelo India University Games will be held in four cities of Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)

According to a press release of the state government, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials that special care should be taken for the safety and convenience of women athletes in particular. He said the players should have a favourable impression of U.P. when they return after the games. The CM is likely to review the preparations for the entire event. The schedule will be finalised as soon as they get their approval.

The Khelo India University Games will be held in four cities of Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorapkhpur and Gautam Budh Nagar. Lucknow will host around 12 sporting events at 8 locations.

Under this, archery competition will be held at Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University cricket ground. Judo and Mallakhamb competitions will be held at BBD University main ground, while volleyball and fencing competitions will be organised at the Ekana Sportz City’s indoor hall.

Besides, badminton and table tennis will be held at the BBD Badminton Academy indoor hall, rugby and athletics at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College athletics ground. The same venue’s hockey ground will host hockey competition and football will be played at the football ground.

However, women’s football will be organised at Ekana Sportz City’s football field. Here on the tennis court, tennis events will take place. After Lucknow, most events will be held in Gautam Budh Nagar. A total of five sports events will be organised here at three venues. The SVSP Sports Complex will host the swimming events while the Kabaddi and boxing competitions will take place in the facility’s indoor hall.

Basketball and weightlifting will be organized in the indoor hall of Gautam Budh Nagar University. Similarly, events for two sports (Yog asana and wrestling) will take place at the indoor IIT BHU hall in Varanasi. On the other hand, there will be a rowing competition at the Water Sports Complex in Gorakhpur. Rowing competition has been included in these games for the first time. Shooting events will be organised in Delhi.