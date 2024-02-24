Khurshid’s social media post creates a buzz

A social media post by former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president and former Union minister Salman Khurshid is creating a buzz in political circles here. Former Union minister Salman Khurshid (HT File Photo)

In his post, Khurshid referred to his relations with Farrukhabad (his Lok Sabha seat which he lost in 2014 and 2019).

“How much will my relations with Farrukhabad be tested? The question is not about me but about the future of all of us, about the future generations. Never bowed before the decisions of fate. I can break, I can’t bend. You promise to support me, I will keep singing songs,” said Khurshid, in his post on X roughly translated from Hindi.

Khurshid’s post comes after Samajwadi Party and Congress seat sharing for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has got a share of 17 seats while the SP has been given 63 seats. Incidentally, Farrukhabad does not figure in the list of seats that have come into the quota of the Congress party.

When contacted, Khurshid said his social media post should not be interpreted unnecessarily. He said he was a member of the Congress committee that held seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party and has no complaints. “We have got 17 seats. Be happy,” he said.