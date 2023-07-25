Moment of pride: Families of body donors felicitated at KGMU

The King George’s Medical University’s department of anatomy on Tuesday organised a felicitation of families, whose members donated their bodies for the cause of medical education.

At the ‘Dadhichi Samman Samaroh’, the names called out were of these donors, with some 200 such people being honoured.

“It was a moment of pride that I was recognised in my mother’s name. Her courage that she showed at the age of 92 years has made me remember her every moment since she passed away in February 2018,” said Deepa Seth after taking the Dadhichi Samman in the name of her mother.

“Those who donated bodies are the first teachers. A medical student may study numerous books, attend theory sessions, but dissection is one thing that accurately teaches the body, its organs and nerves,” said Dr SN Sankhwar, chief medical superintendent, KGMU.

“The anatomy department has received 400 bodies till now and 4,000 people have pledged their bodies,” said Dr Punita Manik, HoD, anatomy.

Several bodies have been used for medical education while some are still with the department and shall be used for future batches. Annually, the department receives between 25-30 bodies through donation.

“My mother, a housewife, filled the form for body donation in January and a month later she died. She used to say that her body will be of use for medical education,” said Seth.

Dhirendra Rajan, who came to receive the felicitation letter for his father-in-law said, “My father-in-law was an under secretary in the UP government. He died in September 2020 and Covid protocol was at its peak then. We got the Covid test done before the body donation,” said Rajan.

During the event several organisations were also felicitated for their contribution towards body donation. The felicitation certificate for Aastha Old Age Home was received by its head Dr Abhishek Shukla.

“Organisations including Drishti Samajik Sansthan, Nirvan, Kisan Union Morcha, Aastha Old Age Home help us in body donation and motivate people to do the same,” said Prof Manik.

Dadhichi, according to mythology, was a sage who gave up his life so that his bones could be used to manufacture the Vajra to kill the demon.

