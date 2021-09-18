Known for politics, Amethi now witnessing real wrestling: Smriti Irani

Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Friday said Amethi was prevously known just for “siyasi dangal” (political wrestling) but was now witnessing “asli dangal” (real wrestling) as the times had changed.

She was speaking after the inauguration of the national wrestling championship, which is being held in Amethi, Irani’s Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, for the first time.

She won the Amethi seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections by defeating the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“This is the first time when a wrestling championship has taken place in Amethi. So far, Amethi was known only for political wrestling. The holding of this national event on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday would inspire our wrestlers,” she said.

Union minister Giriraj Singh, national wrestling federation chairman Brajbhushan Saran Singh, the BJP MP from Gonda, and UP’s sports minister Upendra Tiwari were present on the first day of the championship.

“I have come here for the first time and whatever development has taken place here is all because of the BJP and Smriti Irani. As for wrestling, it is in India’s DNA. From Bhim to Jarasandh and Duryodhan (Mahabharat age), our country has seen some great wrestlers,” Giriraj Singh said.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sporting mood of the country has changed. Now, our Olympic medal winners have been feted for their great show and rewarded handsomely. So much so that now even foreign players feel like playing for India. Pakistan is busy producing grenades and we are creating world class sportspersons,” the Union minister said.

On the first day of the wrestling championship, wrestlers from 23 states participated. Celebrity wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Babita Phogat of Dangal fame also took part.