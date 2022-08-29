Decide on ASI survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi, Eidgah in 4 months: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court on Monday directed a Mathura court to pass an order, within four months, on an application seeking an ASI survey of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah in Mathura.

Justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and another. The court disposed of the petition with a direction to decide the application within four months.

The petition was filed in the high court seeking an expeditious disposal of the application filed before the Mathura court with a prayer to get a survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Eidgah.

The court observed: “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the issue, the present petition stands disposed of finally with a direction to the court concerned below to consider and decide application dated May 13, 2022 under section 26 of the CPC pending in aforesaid case in accordance with law expeditiously, and preferably within a period of four months from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order, but certainly after giving opportunity to the parties concerned and without granting unnecessary adjournments to either of the parties, if there is no legal impediment.”

It was claimed in the application that the disputed complex was earlier a temple and the Shahi Eidgah was built by demolishing it. Kansa had imprisoned Krishna’s parents in the Dwapar era where the mosque stands now. It is the birth place of Krishna, the application claims.