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‘Krishnavataram’ cast and crew meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath

During the interaction, the CM shared his vision and guidance, emphasizing that such films are essential in today’s time, as they bring forward stories from our history and culture

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW The cast and crew of the film ‘Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)’ met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow. The team sought his blessings for the film, which is rooted in the values and cultural heritage of Sanatan Dharma, said a government spokesperson in a statement on Friday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, centre, during a meeting with cast and crew of the film ‘Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)’, in Lucknow, on Friday. (PTI Photo)

During the interaction, the CM shared his vision and guidance, emphasizing that such films are essential in today’s time, as they bring forward stories from our history and culture that the younger generation is often unaware of, the statement said.

‘Krishnavataram’ is a grand cinematic portrayal inspired by the timeless stories of Lord Krishna, with its first part titled ‘Hridayam’, focusing on the essence of ‘Prem’ - divine love in its many forms. The trailer of the film was recently launched at the sacred Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, where the team dedicated the film to the devotees of Lord Krishna.

Actor Sanskruti Patel, granddaughter of former chief minister of Gujarat and current UP governor Anandiben Patel, plays a pivotal role in the film, portraying Satyabhama, the statement added.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Krishnavataram’ cast and crew meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Krishnavataram’ cast and crew meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath
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