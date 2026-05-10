‘Krishnavataram’ gets tax-free status in UP

Uttar Pradesh will no longer levy taxes on the film ‘Krishnavataram’, chief minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Sunday after watching it alongside his entire cabinet in a packed auditorium that resonated with chants of “Krishna-Krishna, Radhe-Radhe.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announces support for devotional film following cabinet’s event together (Sourced)

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The special screening at Lok Bhawan Auditorium marked the first event attended by the newly expanded cabinet, with governor Anandiben Patel, both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, various ministers, and public representatives present.

The film explores Lord Krishna through a human lens, depicting various facets of the Dwapar Yuga, ancient Indian culture, and the Sanatan tradition. A distinctive feature shows the love stories of Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama alongside Krishna, each in its distinct form.

During the proceedings, CM Yogi took the stage to honour the film’s cast, raising slogans of “Jai Vrindavan Bihari Lal” as well as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

“Everyone remained seated together for nearly two hours, with a visible glow of renewed energy on every face,” he said, noting the “wonderful coincidence” that newly sworn ministers participated in this event.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister specially acknowledged lead actress Sanskriti, who plays Satyabhama. “She has portrayed this character in a truly impressive manner,” he remarked, later noting she is governor Patel’s granddaughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister specially acknowledged lead actress Sanskriti, who plays Satyabhama. “She has portrayed this character in a truly impressive manner,” he remarked, later noting she is governor Patel’s granddaughter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He directed the information department to organise special screenings across every district so that children and youth gain a deeper understanding of their culture, traditions, and Sanatan heritage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He directed the information department to organise special screenings across every district so that children and youth gain a deeper understanding of their culture, traditions, and Sanatan heritage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Governor Anandiben Patel responded by calling for more films celebrating Indian traditions, extending best wishes to newly appointed ministers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Governor Anandiben Patel responded by calling for more films celebrating Indian traditions, extending best wishes to newly appointed ministers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film, released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, is directed by Hardik Gajjar. Lead roles include Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti, Sushmita Bhatt, and Nivasini Krishnan, with prominent actors Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana also featuring in supporting roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film, released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, is directed by Hardik Gajjar. Lead roles include Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti, Sushmita Bhatt, and Nivasini Krishnan, with prominent actors Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana also featuring in supporting roles. {{/usCountry}}

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