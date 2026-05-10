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‘Krishnavataram’ gets tax-free status in UP

The special screening at Lok Bhawan Auditorium marked the first event attended by the newly expanded cabinet, with governor Anandiben Patel, both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, various ministers, and public representatives present.

Published on: May 10, 2026 10:43 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Uttar Pradesh will no longer levy taxes on the film ‘Krishnavataram’, chief minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Sunday after watching it alongside his entire cabinet in a packed auditorium that resonated with chants of “Krishna-Krishna, Radhe-Radhe.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announces support for devotional film following cabinet’s event together (Sourced)

The special screening at Lok Bhawan Auditorium marked the first event attended by the newly expanded cabinet, with governor Anandiben Patel, both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, various ministers, and public representatives present.

The film explores Lord Krishna through a human lens, depicting various facets of the Dwapar Yuga, ancient Indian culture, and the Sanatan tradition. A distinctive feature shows the love stories of Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama alongside Krishna, each in its distinct form.

During the proceedings, CM Yogi took the stage to honour the film’s cast, raising slogans of “Jai Vrindavan Bihari Lal” as well as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

“Everyone remained seated together for nearly two hours, with a visible glow of renewed energy on every face,” he said, noting the “wonderful coincidence” that newly sworn ministers participated in this event.

 
yogi adityanath uttar pradesh lord krishna
Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Krishnavataram’ gets tax-free status in UP
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