Kshatriya community in west UP accuses ruling party of ‘ignoring’ their interests

Intensifying their protest against the ruling party for allegedly ignoring their interests, members of Kshatriya community on Sunday held a panchayat here and urged the community to ‘oppose’ the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls starting April 19. “Khastriya Swabhimaan Mahakumbh” panchayat under way in Nanauta town of Saharanpur district on April 7. (HT photo)

Thousands of Thakurs gathered in “Kshatriya Swabhimaan Mahakumbh” held at Nanauta town of Saharanpur district. Addressing the crowd who had come from Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Meerut districts and neighbouring states of Haryana and Rajasthan, Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan president Thakur Puran Singh accused the ruling party of sidelining Rajput leaders and insulting the heroes of their community.

He said the community would “support those who will be in a better position to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls”.It was decided that a similar panchayat will be held in village Khera in Sardhana area on April 16.

Eight Lok Sabha seats of western UP, including Saharanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Kairana, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, would go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

The Kshatriya community members had organised a similar panchayat in Kapsad village of Meerut district’s Sardhana area a few days ago. Sardhana area is a part of Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency from where Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan is in the fray for the third term.