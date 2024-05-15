Kshatriya discontent may have had an impact on west UP polls: Raghuraj Pratap Singh

Former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya set up his own Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) party in 2018 after being an independent lawmaker from Kunda for 25 years. The seven-time MLA, who emerged victorious on his new party’s symbol for the first time in 2022 UP polls from his family bastion, feels that the “Kshatriya discontent was indeed a factor that may have influenced the initial phases of LS polls in west UP.” President of Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) Raghuraj Pratap Singh has announced that he will not support any political party or candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. (File Photo)

In a tete-a tete with Pranshu Mishra, Raghuraj Pratap Singh said that this Lok Sabha election is the most “listless” he has ever seen, sans any wave, emphasising he would stay “neutral” in these polls as he is eyeing the 2027 UP assembly polls. He refused to divulge details of his much-talked-about meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah, saying that “it was “personal”. Excerpts of the chat:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Q What is the stand of Jansatta Dal (Lok Tantrik) in 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

A We are not in any alliance with anyone. After setting up the party in 2018, we contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won from two assembly segments - Kunda and Babaganj - that are part of Kaushambi Lok Sabha.

We convened a workers’ conference comprising gram pradhan, block pramukh and others. After the discussion, I made my neutral stance clear - that we are neither with the NDA alliance or the INDIA bloc and hence our party cadres are free to take a call on which side they wish to back.

Q Your meeting with home minister Amit Shah led to speculations?

A That meeting had nothing to do with politics. It was a first meeting with Amit Shah ji, and a personal one, and hence no political inference should be drawn from it.

Q Two seasoned politicians meeting during election time and not talking politics ...?

A No, as I said it was a personal meeting and hence, I don’t wish to disclose the contents of that meeting.

Q What is your role in these elections?

A Our goal is not 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Jansatta Party is eyeing 2027 UP assembly polls and all our strategies are being formed around it.

Q The first few phases of the polls are over and there has been this talk of kshatriya discontent. Is it a factor in the polls?

A Many Kshatriya leaders and organisations admitted that they were upset. So, obviously there is resentment, and the Kshatriya discontent can’t be denied. But my advice to all those who approached me was that elections are a separate thing and being upset is something else and hence there is little point in mixing the two.

Q Do you think this resentment will affect the polls?

A Since my region hasn’t voted yet, I can’t really talk about its likely impact here. But as per local experts from west UP, which voted in the first few phases, this ‘discontent’ might have impacted the polls.

Q Have Samajwadi Party, Congress or any other leaders from INDIA bloc sought your support?

A No one approached me.

Q What is your feedback on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

A I have never seen an election as dull as this, sans any wave, excitement.

Q Any idea why it has been like this?

A What can I say? It’s for people to think.